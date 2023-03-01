Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 39,898 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,898 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of CoStar Group worth $201,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. 1,132,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

