Fellaz Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00007949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $107,782.02 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

