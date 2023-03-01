Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,939 shares of company stock worth $26,312,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.78. 2,149,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,647. The company has a market capitalization of $409.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

