Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,713,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $115.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

