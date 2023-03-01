Fernbridge Capital Management LP Sells 80,525 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,525 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.94. 1,180,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,801. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

