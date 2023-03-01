Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.01 on Tuesday. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
