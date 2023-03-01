FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in February

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.3 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

