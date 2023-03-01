FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in February

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.3 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
