Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.49. 362,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

