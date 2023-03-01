Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.04. The company had a trading volume of 948,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,579. The company has a market cap of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average of $266.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

