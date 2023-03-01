Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,406. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

