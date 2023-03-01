Fiduciary Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

SCHE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,025. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

