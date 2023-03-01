Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $353,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,960,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,764. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

