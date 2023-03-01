Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 480,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

