Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $614.67. The stock had a trading volume of 519,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

