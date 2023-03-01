Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,740 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.34% of Schlumberger worth $173,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SLB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,725. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

