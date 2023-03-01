Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $22.17 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,291 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.39% of FTI Consulting worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 50,558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. 69,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,581. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,777 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

