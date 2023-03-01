Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $95.24 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 3.32% of Insight Enterprises worth $95,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NSIT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. 127,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,249. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.