Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 324,428 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $230,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,252. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.