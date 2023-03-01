Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 771 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.43% of LGI Homes worth $45,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,666. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $134.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

