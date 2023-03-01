Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 614 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $65,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.68. 88,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,999. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.