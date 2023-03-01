Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 69,769 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 260,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 105,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

