Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $110,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 78,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

