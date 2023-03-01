Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,067 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,588. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

