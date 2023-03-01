Fifth Lane Capital LP Sells 3,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Fifth Lane Capital LP lowered its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 855,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

