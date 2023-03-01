Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. 546,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.