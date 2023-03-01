Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $157,812,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 91.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 584,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 611.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 355,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 305,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 614,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

