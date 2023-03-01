Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FITBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 37,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,857. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.