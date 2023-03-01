FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Down 6.5%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

