Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 507 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 284,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

