Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average is $186.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

