Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,572,674 shares of company stock worth $815,273,967. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. 2,303,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $377.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

