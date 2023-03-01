Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,668. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99.

