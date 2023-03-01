Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.