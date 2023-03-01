Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 445.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of FCX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,434,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

