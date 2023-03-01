Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 142,755 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 23.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 758.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 354,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 312,980 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,071,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, China Renaissance cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.