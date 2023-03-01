Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 14,766 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.85% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194,138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 13,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,500. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

