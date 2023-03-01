Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,948,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

