Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 215 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. 52,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,083. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

