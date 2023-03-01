Financial Analysis: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) vs. MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 2U and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.72 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -2.09 MCX Technologies $750,000.00 1.01 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares 2U and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -33.45% -16.25% -4.68% MCX Technologies -188.34% -147.67% -110.33%

Risk & Volatility

2U has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

2U beats MCX Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

