Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 12,275 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.10. 2,021,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

