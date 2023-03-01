Financial Architects Inc Buys New Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ESGR traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.72. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $284.34.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

