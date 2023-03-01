Financial Architects Inc Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,494. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.60.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

