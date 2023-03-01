Financial Architects Inc Invests $1.20 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198,969. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $452.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

