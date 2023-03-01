Financial Architects Inc Invests $916,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 30,172,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,772,672. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

