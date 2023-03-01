Financial Architects Inc Makes New $699,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.25.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.50. 1,797,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.60 and a 200 day moving average of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $249.05 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.