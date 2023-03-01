Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NULV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 203,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.