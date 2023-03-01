Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 4,347 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.37. 1,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.11 and a fifty-two week high of $213.28.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

