Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 4,424 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $156.02. The company had a trading volume of 979,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,320. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

