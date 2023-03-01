Financial Architects Inc Takes $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 183,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,832. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

