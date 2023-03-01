Financial Architects Inc Takes $802,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 6,638,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,958,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

